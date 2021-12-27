Skier found inbounds at Schweitzer after going missing on Sunday

Riley Hadeen, 27, went missing while at Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint on Sunday. Schweitzer Ski Patrol recovered him on Monday morning.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A missing skier was found inbounds at Schweitzer Mountain Resort on Monday morning after reportedly disappearing on Sunday.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Riley Hadeen of Sandpoint was last seen on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Schweitzer Mountain area, according to KREM 2 news partner the Bonner County Daily Bee. Hadeen was reported missing after he reportedly did not show up to a meeting spot and was not answering calls or texts. His car was also still in the Schweitzer parking lot.

Dig Chrismer, a spokesperson for Schweitzer, said a search and rescue team from Fairchild Air Force base tried to find Hadeen on Sunday but they were unsuccessful. Schweitzer Ski Patrol recovered the missing skier at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday and began performing CPR. Two Bear Air, a company that provides support for search and rescue times, airlifted Hadeen for further medical evaulation.