Skier found inbounds at Schweitzer after going missing on Sunday

A 27-year-old man went missing while at Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint on Sunday. Schweitzer Ski Patrol found and recovered him on Monday morning.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A skier was found inbounds at Schweitzer Mountain Resort on Monday morning after going missing one day earlier.

The person was reported missing inbounds at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, Schweitzer wrote in a Facebook post.

He was reported missing after he reportedly did not show up to a meeting spot and was not answering calls or texts, the sheriff's office said. His car was also still in the Schweitzer parking lot.

According to a Facebook post from Schweitzer, a search was immediately initiated on Sunday and continued until approximately 5:30 p.m. Air support from multiple agencies was initially denied due to deteriorating weather and the search was suspended for the night.

A search and rescue team from Fairchild Air Force Base was able to fly over the area with thermal sensors at about 10 p.m. on Sunday but they were unable to find the missing skier, Schweitzer said.

Schweitzer Ski Patrol began search efforts again on Monday morning, working alongside other local and regional agencies. At about 10 a.m. on Monday, The man was found inbounds and recovered by Schweitzer Ski Patrol, who began performing CPR, Schweitzer said. He was transferred by Two Bear Air, a company who supports search and rescue efforts, to Sandpoint for further medical evaluation.

The missing person's family has been notified and they are receiving updates about the situation, Schweitzer said.