Icy roads delay schools in Moses Lake, central Washington

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — It is a late start to the school day for some districts in central Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Moses Lake School District, Quincy School District, and Omak School District are all starting two hours late because of icy roads.
Fog has been a problem in central and eastern Washington for several days and with temperatures below freezing, it can create slick conditions.
Moses Lake School District
Due to icy road conditions today, Wednesday, January 26th, Moses Lake School District will operate on a 2-hour late start:
- No morning preschool.
- Elementary schools will begin at 11 AM
- Middle schools will begin at 10 AM
- MLHS will begin at 9:45 AM, 0 period is canceled.
- CBTech session #1 is canceled.
- Bus routes will run 2 hours later than their normal pick-up time.
- Bus routes 23, 26, 29, 30, 43, 46, 67, 68 are CLOSED
- Breakfast will not be served today.
Omak School District
Omak School District reports schools are on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday. There is no morning preschool.
Quincy School District
Quincy School District reports schools are on a 2-hour delay due to icy roads. There will be no morning preschool. The district has more information about its inclement weather protocols here.
Wilson Creek School District
The Wilson Creek School District will be on a 2-hour delay due to weather conditions. Preschool has been canceled.
Wednesday weather forecast
Wednesday morning may see some patchy dense fog, but it should be less aggressive than we have seen in recent days.
Ellensburg remained in the fog all day Tuesday and thus remains under a Freezing Fog Advisory on Wednesday morning. There are no advisories for the Spokane area. Additionally, the Seattle area is under a Stagnate Air Advisory through noon Wednesday.
The foggy and dreary weather pattern stays through Friday with highs in the mid-30s. The weekend may give us a little more sunshine on Saturday before a storm system arrives on Sunday evening.
