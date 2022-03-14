East Valley School District students react to first day of school without masks

Students were able to walk into their classrooms at Trent Elementary without a mask Monday. Teachers reminded classrooms to be respectful of everyone's mask choices.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students and staff at Trent Elementary were able to come to class without wearing a mask for the first time in almost two years.

Some still opted for masks and teachers reminded classrooms to be respectful of everyone's choices on whether or not they choose to wear a mask.

Students shared their thoughts on the milestone day all over school. Some students jumped for joy, shouting "freedom!" and "celebration!" into the cold, March air, while others said they were going to keep their masks on because they weren't vaccinated yet.

Trent Elementary student Rahaf Alsawaddy chose not to wear her mask to school Monday and said she often forgot she wasn't wearing it.

"I went up to touch my face and was like, oh yeah, I'm not wearing a mask," Alsawaddy said.

Student Julia Cox shared similar sentiments and said not wearing a mask in class took some getting used to.

"It was a little bit weird," Cox said. "I've had it on so long."

Cox also said she felt bad for younger students, like kindergarteners, because she said trying to learn and pronounce words with masks on can be hard.

Now, students have a choice.

Kindergarten students walking into their classrooms said this was the first time they could remember going to school without wearing a mask.

Most students in Mr. Rippee's 5th grade class chose to not wear a mask, but several students, including Jennie Goolsby, chose to keep their masks on.

"When we heard the news, my family and I all agreed we'd keep wearing our masks," Goolsby said. "I feel a little bit odd because I’m one of the very few people still wearing it. Apparently, everybody hates them, but they’re pretty okay to me. They keep your face warm."

Mr. Rippee made it a point to begin his lesson plan with a reminder to his class to treat people with kindness regardless of their mask choices.

"We are going to treat everybody with kindness and respect for what their wishes are or even their family’s wishes are because some families might have chosen to wear masks as a team, right?,” Rippee said.

Rippee's class resounded with a collective yes from all students.

East Valley School District closed in January after too many staff members tested positive for COVID.