Columbia, SC (WLTX) — On March 24, Laurin Long and her fiance, Michael Bank, became husband and wife.

Monday, Michael posted an emotional goodbye to his wife after she died from stage 4 breast cancer.

She was diagnosed at just 26 years old, and now three years later, the disease spread to her bones, liver and lungs.

For anyone who follows Laurin on social media, you know every Wednesday her friends wear polka dots to support all stage four survivors.

In a post on her Facebook page, the Polka.dot.queen, Mike wrote:

"It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beautiful queen. Yesterday morning she was feeling very week and off, but still seemed to be doing fine. After getting her home from her aunts house we could not get her comfortable. We had morphine brought in which didn't even help.

She has left a huge whole [sic] in all of our hearts, and i am humbled to be her king. I was able carry her to bed and hold her until her last beautiful breath.

I know she has influenced so many people and she wants to be remembered as a celebration, not as a time for sadness. I will keep everyone updated on here as to arrangements.

Its been my honor to be by her side the past 3 and a half years and i would not trade the memories that we have made for anything in the world. She has made me so much a better person.

Her humble king...

Mike"

Mike says that Laurin did not want flowers, but would like donations sent to the nonprofits "In the Middle" or Leslie's Week.

In a separate post, Mike says Laurin hated the phrase '"ost their battle with cancer," so out of respect we are also choosing to describe her fortitude.

A celebration fo Laurin's life will be held Thursday, October 25th at 6pm at Tree of life congregation. It is located at 6719 N Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29206.

