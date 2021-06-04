x
Lockdown lifted for Sandpoint High and Middle Schools after note threatening shooting

Police wrote in a Facebook post that there was a "heavy law enforcement presence" at Sandpoint High and Middle Schools on Friday morning.
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Precautionary lockdowns have been lifted at two Sandpoint schools on Friday after a shooting threat was found in a bathroom. 

Sandpoint police wrote in a Facebook post that there was a "heavy law enforcement presence" at Sandpoint High and Middle Schools. Both schools were locked down as a precautionary measure after a note threatening a shooting was found in the girls' bathroom at Sandpoint High School.

In an update provided about 25 minutes later, police said the safety hold was lifted and a sweep of both buildings had been completed. No threat was detected. 

    

