Sanctions issued against Connell basketball team after students yell racial slurs during game

CONNELL, Wash. — Following a racist incident during a girls’ basketball game in Connell, Washington, the South Central Athletic Conference issued sanctions against the North Franklin School District.

According to the North Franklin School District, district leaders are investigating allegations of racists remarks made by Connell High School students during a game against Zillah High School on May 22.

In a video posted to YouTube, students can be heard calling Black players racial slurs. According to the district, near the end of the game, the North Franklin Athletic Director was made aware of the remarks and gestures from Connell students in the bleachers. The athletic director informed the superintendent who directed the high school administrative team to begin an immediate investigation, including interviews, gathering of statements and review of game film and social media.

“Any show of racism is inexcusable and will not be tolerated in our district,” NFSD Superintendent Jim Jacobs said in a statement. “We take these allegations seriously and, while we are unable to share disciplinary details due to privacy laws, we will assure appropriate consequences are administered.”

At a meeting Wednesday, the SCAC League voted to impose the following sanctions:

Both Connell Basketball seasons will end on June 5th. Neither team will be allowed to play in the post-season. The SCAC League Championship Wrestling event that was to be held at Connell has been removed and will now take place in Wapato. Connell fans, parents and students, will no longer be allowed at ANY SCAC athletic event starting May 26. This ban will last until June 12.

In a statement, the league said, "The SCAC encourages and promotes good sportsmanship by student-athletes, coaches, parents and spectators. We strive to create a competitive, yet positive, atmosphere where everyone feels welcome."

Connell High School Athletic Director Stephen Pyeatt also issued an apology to Zillah basketball players, coaches, fans and the Zillah community.