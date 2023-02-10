'100% of the pay, 80% of the hours, 100% of the output': San Juan County begins 32-hour workweek

County employees are receiving 100% of the pay for 80% of the hours and 100% of the output.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — San Juan County began a 32-hour workweek for some employees on Oct. 1.

The county announced the move back in August as a plan to improve employee recruitment and retention, maintain fiscal health and prioritize the wellbeing of islanders. The county said the plan is guided by the 100/80/100 rule: Employees receive 100% of their pay for 80% of the hours for 100% of the output.

"The County is confident that employees will continue to provide the same quality of service and output the public has come to expect," reads the announcement on the county's website. The program will be reviewed periodically to make sure services are being maintained.

The county cited studies that show 32-hour workweeks are associated with high productivity, greater job satisfaction, less absenteeism and greater recruitment and retention of employees.

The switch is expected to serve as a boon to the county's employee recruitment efforts, where most departments have a 10-15% vacancy rate and 15% of the workforce is expected to hit retirement age or become eligible for retirement within the next three years.

The county said it also sees the move as a way to effectively give employees a wage increase without increasing costs.

Some county departments may adjust their hours or close one day a week, but residents will receive proper notice of hours of operation, and they will remain consistent once they are set.