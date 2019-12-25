SPOKANE, Wash. — In an amazing show of Charity, someone anonymously donated a gold coin to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Christmas campaign, according to a press release.

The donation also included a letter and a $100 bill.

The letter stated: “This will be the last coin I will be dropping off for you to help others. I have reached the end of the line and am not that far from answering my 'last alarm.' Your care for us on the fire ground at major fires was and has been appreciated over the years."

The letter writer continued "I can recall when there were two major fires at the same time and you folks were there at both, just like us. Thanks and Godspeed in your work on behalf of those in need.”

Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army of Spokane says, “This is a wonderful Christmas gift that will help support our various services and program for our most vulnerable neighbors in the Spokane region. We thank the individual who donated this special coin.”

This isn't the first time a gold coin has been donated to a red kettle. The coins had previously been appraised at over a thousand dollars.

RELATED: 1885 gold coin donated to Salvation Army red kettle

RELATED: Spokane firefighter carries on tradition of gold coin Salvation Army donation