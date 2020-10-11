Treats 2 Troops Gift Registry

COVID-19 has made everything a bit tricky, but we want our men and women serving overseas to know how much we care here in the Inland Northwest. Because our service members can't be home to celebrate with their families we will bring the holidays to them. Donate an item on this gift registry and we'll make sure it makes it into a 'Treats 2 Troops' care package. The Fairchild Spouses' Club helped design the gift registry so we could send the items most desired by deployed members of Fairchild. We've included items from local vendors as well: https://www.myregistry.com/wishlist/krem-2-treats-2-troops-spokane-wa/2571683/giftlist