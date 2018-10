If you are planning to donate to Treats 2 Troops at your area Washington Trust Bank, consider one of the following items! Below are the top 10 items requested from our troops.

Cliff bars

Protein bars

Nuts/sunflower seeds

Hot sauce (single serving packets)

Hygiene wipes

Via packs (instant coffee)

Beef Jerky/beef strips

Stationary supplies

Small handheld games/card games

Gum/hard candy

