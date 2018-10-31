Imagine, being far from home during the holiday season and missing all the food, fun, and family that is associated with this time of year. That's exactly what our military men and women face throughout the season. We can't bring them all home but we can send a bit of the Inland Northwest to each of them. That's why we started Treats 2 Troops. KREM 2 teams up with the Kalispel Tribe, Northern Quest Casino, Washington Trust Bank, and Fairchild AFB to make sure some home travels around the globe to our service members. As we say: We remember, we didn't forget, and a package is on its way!
Helps us fill each package with good thoughts and special treats. It's easy to do and fun for all ages. Below is a 'Top 10' list of suggested items. These are not the only items to be donated, but can give you an idea of what we can easily send to our deployed troops around the world. Please note: Homemade holiday cards - especially from kids - are met with smiles!
Just know that with each package comes a few moments of laughter, kindness, and goodwill. And really, isn't that what the season is all about? Treats 2 Troops....shipping soon.
Treats are due to any area Washington Trust Bank during regular hours. See below for a list of locations.
Treats are accepted November 1-21.
Not allowed: home-baked goods, alcohol, or aerosol sprays
Eastern Washington -- Washington Trust Banks
Airway Heights Branch
10609 W Highway 2
East Sprague Branch
3510 East Sprague Ave
Five Mile Branch
1906 W Francis Ave
Indiana Branch
27 E Indiana Ave
Lincoln Heights Branch
2415 East 29th
Manito Branch
611 E 31st Ave
Maple Garland Branch
3810 N Maple St
Deer Park Branch
903 S. Main St.
Northgate Branch
7815 North Division St
Valley Financial Center
310 N. Argonne Rd.
Second & Wall Branch
706 W 2nd & Wall Ave
Liberty Lake Branch
1427 N. Liberty Lake
Sullivan Branch
407 N. Sullivan Rd.
Spokane Main Office
717 W. Sprague Ave
Wandermere Branch
438 E Hastings Rd
Northern Idaho -- Washington Trust Banks
Coeur d’Alene Branch
218 E. Lakeside Ave.
Hayden Branch
8050 N. Government Way
Post Falls Branch
1601 E. Seltice Way