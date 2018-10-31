Imagine, being far from home during the holiday season and missing all the food, fun, and family that is associated with this time of year. That's exactly what our military men and women face throughout the season. We can't bring them all home but we can send a bit of the Inland Northwest to each of them. That's why we started Treats 2 Troops. KREM 2 teams up with the Kalispel Tribe, Northern Quest Casino, Washington Trust Bank, and Fairchild AFB to make sure some home travels around the globe to our service members. As we say: We remember, we didn't forget, and a package is on its way!

Helps us fill each package with good thoughts and special treats. It's easy to do and fun for all ages. Below is a 'Top 10' list of suggested items. These are not the only items to be donated, but can give you an idea of what we can easily send to our deployed troops around the world. Please note: Homemade holiday cards - especially from kids - are met with smiles!

Just know that with each package comes a few moments of laughter, kindness, and goodwill. And really, isn't that what the season is all about? Treats 2 Troops....shipping soon.

Treats are due to any area Washington Trust Bank during regular hours. See below for a list of locations.

Treats are accepted November 1-21.

Not allowed: home-baked goods, alcohol, or aerosol sprays

Eastern Washington -- Washington Trust Banks

Airway Heights Branch

10609 W Highway 2

East Sprague Branch

3510 East Sprague Ave

Five Mile Branch

1906 W Francis Ave

Indiana Branch

27 E Indiana Ave

Lincoln Heights Branch

2415 East 29th

Manito Branch

611 E 31st Ave

Maple Garland Branch

3810 N Maple St

Deer Park Branch

903 S. Main St.

Northgate Branch

7815 North Division St

Valley Financial Center

310 N. Argonne Rd.

Second & Wall Branch

706 W 2nd & Wall Ave

Liberty Lake Branch

1427 N. Liberty Lake

Sullivan Branch

407 N. Sullivan Rd.

Spokane Main Office

717 W. Sprague Ave

Wandermere Branch

438 E Hastings Rd

Northern Idaho -- Washington Trust Banks

Coeur d’Alene Branch

218 E. Lakeside Ave.

Hayden Branch

8050 N. Government Way

Post Falls Branch

1601 E. Seltice Way

