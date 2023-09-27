KREM Cares Treats 2 Troops | 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — What is KREM Cares Treats 2 Troops? - KREM Cares Treats 2 Troops is an effort to ensure all deployed members from Fairchild AFB get a bit of home during the holiday season. Each October, KREM 2 News, Washington Trust Bank and Fairchild Spouses United partner to collect donated ‘treats’ from the community to send to our military members serving overseas. The treats are packaged during November and sent out via USPS in early December.
Dates - October 1st-31st
Where can I donate? - You can help support our men and women who are far from home this holiday season. Donate a ‘treat’ at your local Washington Trust Bank branch from October 1st -31st. Can I donate cash or check? Yes. You can donate cash or check at a Washington Trust Bank branch to the Treats 2 Troops account.
What is the perfect treat? - KREM 2 works with the Fairchild Spouses United club on base to ensure the treats can easily fit in the packages and suit the needs of our deployed military members. We’ve created the 2023 Top 10 Treats 2 Troops list below. The list provides suggested items, but you can purchase something you choose. Just make sure it’s small and meets all USPS shipping requirements.
TOP 10 ‘TREATS 2 TROOPS’ LIST
- Homemade cards/Notes/Letters
- Single-serving drink mixes (to mix into water)
- Instant coffee packets/Instant creamer (single-serving packages)
- Small, handheld toys
- Protein bars
- Mixed nuts
- Beef jerky
- Small bottles of hot sauce
- Sunflower seeds
- Candy
Can I get my business involved? - Yes! KREM 2 encourages other businesses to get involved in supporting our military members. Local businesses can collect treats from employees and drop them off at your local Washington Trust Bank branch. Take a picture and send us a message on social media. We would love to share it with our viewers.