KREM Cares Treats 2 Troops | 2023

Treats 2 Troops is KREM 2’s campaign to ensure every deployed member at Fairchild Air Force Base receives a holiday care package.

SPOKANE, Wash. — What is KREM Cares Treats 2 Troops? - KREM Cares Treats 2 Troops is an effort to ensure all deployed members from Fairchild AFB get a bit of home during the holiday season. Each October, KREM 2 News, Washington Trust Bank and Fairchild Spouses United partner to collect donated ‘treats’ from the community to send to our military members serving overseas. The treats are packaged during November and sent out via USPS in early December.

Dates - October 1st-31st

Where can I donate? - You can help support our men and women who are far from home this holiday season. Donate a ‘treat’ at your local Washington Trust Bank branch from October 1st -31st. Can I donate cash or check? Yes. You can donate cash or check at a Washington Trust Bank branch to the Treats 2 Troops account.

What is the perfect treat? - KREM 2 works with the Fairchild Spouses United club on base to ensure the treats can easily fit in the packages and suit the needs of our deployed military members. We’ve created the 2023 Top 10 Treats 2 Troops list below. The list provides suggested items, but you can purchase something you choose. Just make sure it’s small and meets all USPS shipping requirements.

TOP 10 ‘TREATS 2 TROOPS’ LIST

Homemade cards/Notes/Letters

Single-serving drink mixes (to mix into water)

Instant coffee packets/Instant creamer (single-serving packages)

Small, handheld toys

Protein bars

Mixed nuts

Beef jerky

Small bottles of hot sauce

Sunflower seeds

Candy