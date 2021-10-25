KREM Cares 'Treats 2 Troops' 2021: FAQs on how and what to donate

KREM Cares "Treats 2 Troops" is our effort to ensure every deployed member at Fairchild Air Force Base receives a holiday care package. Here's what you need to know.

SPOKANE, Wash. — What is KREM Cares Treats 2 Troops? It's KREM 2's effort to ensure every deployed member at Fairchild Air Force Base receives a holiday care package this season. We receive final numbers of packages needed from Fairchild. Like we say, "We remember. We didn't forget. And a package is on its way.

Where can I donate? You can drop off a treat at any area Washington Trust Bank location from Nov. 1-24. We ask you drop off during regular business hours. There will be a box provided to make a donation.

What do I give? We love making sure each service member gets treats they like! We have a top 10 list provided from the spouses of men and women who are deployed.

2021 KREM Cares Treats 2 Troops Top 10':

Beef Jerky

Mixed Nuts

Sunflower Seeds

Drink Mixes

Protein Bars

Hot Sauce (Chick Fil A Sauce)

Candy/Gum

Hand Warmers

Instant Coffee

Dried Fruit

We make Christmas cards each year for our service members. Can we donate them? Yes. Thanks to Washington Trust Bank, you can take them to any area location. We've been told that the men and women love the cards the most! Please just put them in the Treats 2 Troops boxes inside the Washington Trust Bank locations.

Can I donate cash or check? Yes. We will happily buy the gifts that we need for the military boxes. You can drop off check or cash to area Washington Trust Bank locations. You can go through the drive-up or donate inside.

How are they shipped? Through the United States Postal Service.

How many boxes are being delivered this year? We don't know the exact number of deployed over the holidays yet, but we've been provided an estimate of 200-plus packages. If we have extra items, the treats are packaged and sent to bases around the world or given to men and women serving on base.

How do you get the Top 10 List? The Fairchild Spouses' Club provides the Top 10 List. The spouses help manage the KREM Cares Treats 2 Troops project and donate hours to making sure hundreds of service members receive a package.