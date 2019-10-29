SPOKANE, Wash. — Help brighten the spirits of our men and women serving overseas this year by donating to KREM 2's Treats 2 Troops!

We want everyone serving overseas with Fairchild Air Force Base to receive a holiday package from us here in the Inland Northwest. The packages are filled with small ‘treats’ to let our service members know that we are thinking of them here at home!

The packages are sent out around the globe with cards and small gifts from KREM 2 viewers and our partners in the mission to support our military members.

You can donate at Washington Trust Bank locations in Eastern Washington and North Idaho (full list of participating locations below).

Drop-off dates are between Nov. 1 - Nov. 26.

Each year, we share the "Top 10" list of most-wanted items for our troops. This year, that list includes:

Cliff/Protein bars Nuts/sunflower seeds Hot sauce (single serving packets) Hygiene wipes Via packs (instant coffee-single servings) Beef Jerky/beef strips Stationary supplies Small handheld games/card games/small puzzles single serving flavored water packets Gum/hard candy

The full list of Washington Trust Bank locations:

Eastern Washington—Washington Trust Bank

Airway Heights Branch

10609 W State Route 2

Spokane, WA 99224

Medical Center

105 W. 8th Ave,

Spokane, WA 99204



East Sprague Branch

3510 E Sprague Ave

Spokane, WA 99202



Five Mile Branch

1906 W Francis Ave

Spokane, WA 99205



Indiana Branch

27 E Indiana Ave

Spokane, WA 99223



Lincoln Heights Branch

2415 East 29th

Spokane, WA 99223



Manito Branch

2103 S Grand Blvd

Spokane, WA 99203



Maple Garland Branch

3810 N Maple St

Spokane, WA 99205



Deer Park Branch

903 S Main St

Deer Park, WA 99006



Northgate Branch

7815 N Division St

Spokane, WA 99208



Second & Wall Branch

706 W 2nd Ave

Spokane, WA 99201



Liberty Lake Branch

1427 N Liberty Lake Rd

Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Sullivan Branch

407 N Sullivan Rd

Spokane Valley, WA 99037



Spokane Main Office

717 W Sprague Ave

Spokane, WA 99201



Wandermere Branch

438 E Hastings Rd

Spokane, WA 99218

Valley Financial Center

310 N Argonne Rd

Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Northern Idaho—Washington Trust Bank

Coeur d’Alene Branch

218 E Lakeside Ave

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814



Hayden Branch

8050 N Government Way

Hayden, ID 93935



Post Falls Branch

1601 E. Seltice Way

Post Falls, ID 83854