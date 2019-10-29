SPOKANE, Wash. — Help brighten the spirits of our men and women serving overseas this year by donating to KREM 2's Treats 2 Troops! 

We want everyone serving overseas with Fairchild Air Force Base to receive a holiday package from us here in the Inland Northwest. The packages are filled with small ‘treats’ to let our service members know that we are thinking of them here at home!

The packages are sent out around the globe with cards and small gifts from KREM 2 viewers and our partners in the mission to support our military members.

You can donate at Washington Trust Bank locations in Eastern Washington and North Idaho (full list of participating locations below). 

Drop-off dates are between Nov. 1 - Nov. 26. 

Each year, we share the "Top 10" list of most-wanted items for our troops. This year, that list includes:

  1. Cliff/Protein bars
  2. Nuts/sunflower seeds
  3. Hot sauce (single serving packets)
  4. Hygiene wipes
  5. Via packs (instant coffee-single servings)
  6. Beef Jerky/beef strips
  7. Stationary supplies
  8. Small handheld games/card games/small puzzles
  9. single serving flavored water packets
  10. Gum/hard candy

The full list of Washington Trust Bank locations:

Eastern Washington—Washington Trust Bank

Airway Heights Branch
10609 W State Route 2

Spokane, WA 99224

Medical Center

105 W. 8th Ave,

Spokane, WA 99204


East Sprague Branch
3510 E Sprague Ave

Spokane, WA 99202


Five Mile Branch
1906 W Francis Ave

Spokane, WA 99205


Indiana Branch
27 E Indiana Ave

Spokane, WA 99223


Lincoln Heights Branch
2415 East 29th

Spokane, WA 99223


Manito Branch
2103 S Grand Blvd

Spokane, WA 99203


Maple Garland Branch
3810 N Maple St

Spokane, WA 99205


Deer Park Branch
903 S Main St

Deer Park, WA 99006


Northgate Branch
7815 N Division St

Spokane, WA 99208


Second & Wall Branch
706 W 2nd Ave

Spokane, WA 99201


Liberty Lake Branch
1427 N Liberty Lake Rd

Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Sullivan Branch
407 N Sullivan Rd

Spokane Valley, WA 99037


Spokane Main Office
717 W Sprague Ave

Spokane, WA 99201


Wandermere Branch
438 E Hastings Rd

Spokane, WA 99218

Valley Financial Center
310 N Argonne Rd

Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Northern Idaho—Washington Trust Bank
Coeur d’Alene Branch
218 E Lakeside Ave

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814


Hayden Branch
8050 N Government Way

Hayden, ID 93935


Post Falls Branch
1601 E. Seltice Way

Post Falls, ID 83854