SPOKANE, Wash. — Help brighten the spirits of our men and women serving overseas this year by donating to KREM 2's Treats 2 Troops!
We want everyone serving overseas with Fairchild Air Force Base to receive a holiday package from us here in the Inland Northwest. The packages are filled with small ‘treats’ to let our service members know that we are thinking of them here at home!
The packages are sent out around the globe with cards and small gifts from KREM 2 viewers and our partners in the mission to support our military members.
You can donate at Washington Trust Bank locations in Eastern Washington and North Idaho (full list of participating locations below).
Drop-off dates are between Nov. 1 - Nov. 26.
Each year, we share the "Top 10" list of most-wanted items for our troops. This year, that list includes:
- Cliff/Protein bars
- Nuts/sunflower seeds
- Hot sauce (single serving packets)
- Hygiene wipes
- Via packs (instant coffee-single servings)
- Beef Jerky/beef strips
- Stationary supplies
- Small handheld games/card games/small puzzles
- single serving flavored water packets
- Gum/hard candy
The full list of Washington Trust Bank locations:
Eastern Washington—Washington Trust Bank
Airway Heights Branch
10609 W State Route 2
Spokane, WA 99224
Medical Center
105 W. 8th Ave,
Spokane, WA 99204
East Sprague Branch
3510 E Sprague Ave
Spokane, WA 99202
Five Mile Branch
1906 W Francis Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
Indiana Branch
27 E Indiana Ave
Spokane, WA 99223
Lincoln Heights Branch
2415 East 29th
Spokane, WA 99223
Manito Branch
2103 S Grand Blvd
Spokane, WA 99203
Maple Garland Branch
3810 N Maple St
Spokane, WA 99205
Deer Park Branch
903 S Main St
Deer Park, WA 99006
Northgate Branch
7815 N Division St
Spokane, WA 99208
Second & Wall Branch
706 W 2nd Ave
Spokane, WA 99201
Liberty Lake Branch
1427 N Liberty Lake Rd
Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Sullivan Branch
407 N Sullivan Rd
Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Spokane Main Office
717 W Sprague Ave
Spokane, WA 99201
Wandermere Branch
438 E Hastings Rd
Spokane, WA 99218
Valley Financial Center
310 N Argonne Rd
Spokane Valley, WA 99212
Northern Idaho—Washington Trust Bank
Coeur d’Alene Branch
218 E Lakeside Ave
Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814
Hayden Branch
8050 N Government Way
Hayden, ID 93935
Post Falls Branch
1601 E. Seltice Way
Post Falls, ID 83854