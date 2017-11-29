AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — KREM 2 and Fairchild Air Force Base volunteers are packing up Treats 2 Troops to be mailed out Wednesday!

Colonel Ryan Samuelson, Commander of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, is helping get those packages ready to send off.

“In 2015 I received a package and just to get that unique gift, those are the things that make a difference to our troops downrange,” Col. Samuelson said. “Taking care of our troops downrange means everything to us.”

Thanks to all the generous donations, we are able to send treats to our local service men and women overseas.

“This community once again, for decades, has outreached and provided incredible support not just to this base but all its military members in the area and we thank you,” Col. Samuelson said.

Colonel Yvonne Spencer, the Mission Support Group Commander at Fairchild AFB, also said receiving a care package really helps those serving overseas.

“It’s always fantastic when you open up a box and just get a little bit of home,” Col. Spencer said. “Having something like this really makes a difference.”

This year, packages contain treats, handmade gifts, scarfs, hats and cards. The donations help military members know they are in our thoughts and hearts this holiday season.

Once the Treats 2 Troops packages are filled, they will be taken to the post office and mailed out.

