SPOKANE, Wash.—Almost 100 veterans headed to the nation’s capital from Spokane Monday morning.

The five World War Two veterans and numerous other from the Korean War and the Vietnam War flew to Washington D.C to see the monuments that were built in their honor.

Monday was the first Honor Flight of 2018 for the Inland Northwest Chapter, and residents came out to wave them good-bye and thank them for their service.

The flight will return Tuesday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m.

