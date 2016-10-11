Join KREM 2 as we collect Treats 2 Troops this Veterans Day.

Each year, we mail troops serving overseas with Fairchild AFB a holiday package filled with small ‘treats’ to let them know we are thinking of them here at home.

The packages are sent out around the globe with cards and small gifts from KREM 2 viewers and our partners in the mission to support our military members.

This Friday, we are asking area residents to bring ‘treats’ to a bus parked in front of the Spokane Nordstrom anytime between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it downtown on Friday, we have boxes in local branches of Washington Trust Banks where you can put your donations during normal business hours.

