Family of Saint Maries teen killed in house fire remembers her joy

Peyton Hutchison's aunt and family friend spoke with KREM 2 about the love and light the 14-year-old gave to everyone.

ST MARIES, Idaho — Surrounded by trees and nudged against the St. Joe River, the town of Saint Maries is a place that seems so protected. A place where neighbors become family.

But right now, the entire town is hurting.

Flowers are laying at the site of a total loss house fire in honor of Peyton Hutchison, a high school freshman who was tragically killed in that fire on Sunday night. Her family says her mom ran to the store and came home to find the home on fire.

Investigators later determined the fire was caused by a damaged electrical cord to a chest freezer.

Jeanette Brusseau Humphreys, Hutchison's aunt, and family friend Lexie Barbour told KREM 2 she gave the entire family love and light.

"Always smiling, and just lit up the room," Brusseau Humphreys recalled of her niece. "You just couldn't help but love the child because she just had the purest soul."

Hutchison's family says the smoke detectors in the home were working; however, she had sensory issues and would often wear headsets and listen to music as a way of providing herself with peace and comfort.

"Peyton fell asleep every night with her headphones on, which a lot of kids these days do anyways," Barbour said. "And sensory, any child like that, headphones are a saving grace. In a situation like this, she possibly didn't hear the smoke detectors."

Hutchison's family describes her as a sweet and shy girl; that is, until she started high school, where she joined the band, found music and a supportive teacher and discovered her voice.

"Going into her freshman year, she was just blooming," Barbour said.

The family says they want her voice to continue to resonate by giving back in honor of the teen.

The family talked a lot about Hutchison's love of animals, especially her dog, Scout. The chocolate lab also died in the fire while, according to the family, he was trying to protect her.

"She was in the house trying to save Peyton," Barbour said. " We got her to an emergency vet in Coeur d'Alene, but she would've had to have complete body skin grafts and multiple surgeries."

The family says donations to the Humane Society in honor of Peyton and Scout would be welcomed. Since Peyton loved playing in the band, the family says donations to the St. Maries High School band program would also be appreciated.

"Her light is still going to be giving," Brusseau Humphreys said. "And I think that's the most important thing, and it's very important to my sister that we keep shining this light."

The family is adamant that Hutchison's story be a motivation for positivity and that whatever lessons can be learned from the fire come later. Right now, the family says it's a time to be thankful for the 14 years she was here and thankful that there is a community that loves her.

To make a donation to the Saint Maries High School band program, click here.

To make a donation to the Benewah Humane Society, click here.

