Tips to make sure your Fourth of July party stays safe

Puget Sound Fire is offering tips so Fourth of July parties don't turn into tragedies.

KENT, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire is hoping everyone has a safe Fourth of July celebration this year.

Daysi Martinez got his party started two days early.

"We're celebrating the Fourth of July before the Fourth of July because we have to work tomorrow," Martinez said.

This Fourth of July is a special one for her.

"I'm a new citizen of the United States, that's why we're celebrating," Martinez said.

Across western Washington, countless others will be throwing parties just like the one at Golden Gardens on Sunday. Firefighters want those celebrations to go off without a hitch.

"We do want everybody to be able to celebrate the Fourth and celebrate summer, but we also want them to be safe," said Division Chief for Puget Sound Fire Pat Pawlak.

Pawlak said there are basic steps people can take to make their holiday celebrations safe, like making sure the grill isn't up against the house or something combustible. He said it's also important that grills are on even ground and are under constant supervision.

Pawlak said fires can spark and spread easily in the current weather conditions. His agency responded to multiple brush fires over the weekend and expects more will follow.

"Make sure you don't discard hot objects, cigarettes, things like that, you're not parking your vehicles in grassy areas," Pawlak said.

Pawlak and other agencies across western Washington are stressing safety so celebrations can stay celebrations.

"We want people to enjoy the Fourth of July, this long holiday weekend, the summer, and not have tragic outcomes," Pawlak said.

Pawlak also stressed the importance of water safety with so many people trying to cool off. His big advice to people is to wear a flotation device whenever in or on the water.