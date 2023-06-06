'Safe, clean drinking water' | City of Spokane releases 2022 drinking water quality report

"Being proactive about conservation efforts, reducing leaks and protecting water quality is a daily commitment for our team."

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has released its annual report on drinking water from 2022. According to the city's Water Department, Spokane met federal and state drinking water standards.

“The City continues to deliver safe, clean drinking water to our customers at an affordable price,” said Marlene Feist, the city’s director of Public Works.

“Being proactive about conservation efforts, reducing leaks and protecting water quality is a daily commitment for our team."

The annual report not only has basic information about the city's water quality but also provides information on reducing water use during the summer.

Moving forward in 2023, the city increased testing and monitoring procedures due to updated rules under Washington state.

The Spokane City Council approved an ordinance that requires businesses and residents to adopt an odd or even day watering schedule. The ordinance aims to keep water rates affordable, protect water resources, support landscaping health and more.

The Washington Department of Ecology issued a drought advisory for parts of Washington state including Spokane.

