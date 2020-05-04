SPOKANE, Wash. — In a time where it’s so desperately needed across the globe, Sacred Heart Medical Center received five shipments of personal protective equipment today.

“Our number one priority is for both our staff as well as our patients and to keep them safe,” said Providence Healthcare Emergency Manager, Darrel Ruby.

Health leaders have stressed over the last few weeks just how vital this equipment is in the fight against coronavirus. The entire world needs PPE and that’s caused the demand to rapidly go up.

“Sacred Heart is certainly one of the larger hospitals in the system,” Ruby explained. “We’re blessed to have a supply chain team that’s working tirelessly to get us supplies and it’s complemented by the local and state effort to get additional supplies in.”

The trucks that arrived brought in nearly 60 pallets full of Mask, face shields, gloves, sanitizers, gowns and more.

It’s the first shipment after three weeks of request from the hospital and the Inland COVID-19 response team. The PPE represents one of the first deliveries from the regional emergency management delivery.

Eric Finch is one of three Incident Commanders for the Inland COVID-19 Response Team.

“It’s certainly not all that they need but it does represent that the system is starting to flow which is extremely exciting for us,” Finch said.

More gear is expected to be dropped off on Monday at the Multicare facilities. Officials couldn’t say how long this shipment will last, but they see the PPE as a step in the right direction with more gear expected to arrive weekly.

“It’s a great thing because at the end of the day this is what we want to have,” explained Finch. “We want to have the supply system work so we can start getting this into the hands that need it.”

