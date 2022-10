According to the Washington State Patrol, State Route 27 and 1st Street blocked for an extended period of time for a fatal semi vs. vehicle crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRFIELD, Wash — The Washington State Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash off of State Route 27 and 1st Street in the town of Fairfield.

According to Washington State Patrol officials, the roadway will be fully blocked for an extended period of time for an investigation.