For Tricia Scott, a recent act of vandalism on her Hillyard home was something of a last straw.

"[I] came out to call the dogs in, and I was missing this deaf puppy," she said. "She had escape through a giant hole in the fence."

Winnie, a Boxer she'd adopted from Double J Dog Rescue, obviously couldn't be called back because of her hearing impairment. So, Scott had to drive around the neighborhood until she found the puppy.

Scott says kids from nearby Rogers High School have regularly been stealing boards from her fence. This time, so many boards were stolen, the dogs were able to get out.

"I don't why they do this, but they've been doing it for a while, and it drives me nuts," said Scott.

Scott also fosters dogs for several different shelters and rescues.

"I need a fence, a secure fence, at all times," she said. "When I have dogs coming through here that are fosters, they don't know where they live. This is not their home. They're not familiar with the area. If they get out, they're gone."

Fed up, she posted on Facebook, mostly just to vent. But then a Facebook friend suggested: why not ask Rogers to help?

So they reached out to the school and eventually made contact with the Air Force ROTC group.

"She told us that kids from the school were like coming over, wrecking [her property]" said sophomore Mark LaMont. "It's kind of upsetting that people from the same school would do that."

Only a few days after her post, Scott had four ROTC volunteers at her house to do community service on a Saturday morning.

"It's just helping the community. Just spreading love around," said LaMont.

They repaired the hole in the fence, and fixed the gate, which was also damaged.

For Scott, it was a big help. And for the kids, it was a fulfilling morning.

"I'm so impressed with these kids. These young kids with good hearts, good souls," said Scott.

"Personally it makes me feel really good," said LaMont. "I'm helping the community in some bigger way."

"It might've been kids that destroyed the property, but it's kids that brought the love back and are repairing it. I mean how cool is that," said Scott. "I feel loved in this neighborhood for the first time in three years."