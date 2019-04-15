Rogers High School students, staff wear green and brown in support of teachers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's Note: The above video talks about the SPS layoffs.

Students, teachers and staff at Rogers High School wore green and brown on Monday in a show of support for those affected by layoffs announced by Spokane Public Schools last week.

SPS announced on Thursday that layoffs would affect 325 staff members, including 182 teaching-level staff.

A Facebook page was created for the event called "Green and Brown for SPS."

"This is to honor those who at the end of this school year will be laid off and the impact that it will have on their career and family. This is truly a sad day for all of Spokane Public Schools and the staff affected," the page reads. "Let’s show them that we are here for them."

KREM viewer and Rogers student Jackee Smith sent photos of students and staff wearing green and brown on Monday.

Some people also posted on the event page that students and staff at other schools, including Ferris High School and Ridgeview Elementary School, wore green and brown in a show of solidarity.

