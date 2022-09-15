Roam Coffee House is coming to North Spokane

Originating in Medical Lake, the Washington-based coffee house is opening in North Spokane for its third location

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Roam Coffee House is opening a new location right by the Supper Club Spokane at 1908 West Northwest Boulevard.

The Roam Coffee House was established in 2019 and is known for its artisan drinks and locally roasted beans. The new location is 800 square feet, can seat eight people, and has additional patio seating. Four to six baristas are expected to work at the new location.

Some menu items include Italian sodas, specialty coffees, espressos and savory items that pair with their drink options.

“We are excited to get to engage more fully with our existing Spokane customers and meet some new ones,” Roam Coffee House owner Shelley Quigley said in a press release. "It's important to us that when you come in, especially if you come in regularly, you feel loved and valued. We have already begun to cultivate regulars and serve our Spokane-based customers and could not be more excited to serve everyone that comes through the door.”.

A grand opening for the new location is scheduled on Sept. 20th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with one free Hello Sugar donut with each drink, 20% off all coffee bags, and discounts on additional in-store items.

Roam Coffee House and Roam Roasters started with two science teachers who took their love for biology and chemistry to the next level and applied it to the artisan coffee world. Now, the Roam Coffee House has two locations and will continue to expand as more people come through.

