Spokane Fire crews had to knock out a window to put a fire out at Anchored Art tattoo downtown. Crews say no one was hurt.

Ten fire trucks responded to a fire at Anchored Art Tattoo Tuesday morning, according to KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez who was on scene.

Riverside Avenue is completely closed off from Washington Street to the west while crews finish up, Hernandez said. They expect to be there for the next half hour.

