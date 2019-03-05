SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park’s North Promenade is opening to the public on Friday morning.

City leaders are holding a ribbon cutting and opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

The North Promenade is a revamped gateway to the park featuring a route for both pedestrians and bicyclists.

A piece of history from Expo ’74 is also returning to Riverfront Park on Friday. One of the large butterflies that became iconic remnants of the expo has been restored to its former glory.

The butterfly is 50 feet tall with wings covered in lilac fabric that extend to about 60 feet. Spokane Parks and Recreation leaders say the structure can withstand winds up to 110 mph.

The butterfly is able to move, lift and rotate with the wind.

The U.S. Pavilion at Riverfront Park has been under construction for quite some time, but crews are finishing up the process and construction is expected to wrap up in late summer or early fall.

When it's ready, Spokane Parks and Recreation officials say the space will provide open, flexible seating for concerts.

The North Bank project portion of Riverfront Park will include additional parking.

