Riverfront Parks hosts 10,000 Easter egg hunt ahead of holiday

Hundreds of pastel-colored eggs dotted fields at Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Laughter and screams of tiny children filled Riverfront Park. Saturday, kids ran around, toting Easter baskets, looking for eggs and taking pictures with the Easter bunny.

The city hosted three Easter egg hunts for age groups 0 to 2 years old, 2 to 6 years old and 6 years old and up.

One kid said her goal was to snag 100 eggs. Another kid said she was hoping for "infinity."

For brothers Slate and Aspen Holtsclaw, it was all about just getting more eggs than the other.

When asked who was going to get the most eggs, the competition began.

"Me!," said older brother Slate.

"No, me!," Aspen contested.

For the Holtsclaws, Easter egg hunts are a part of their family's holiday traditions. This was the case for many families out at the park Saturday.

Others used the egg hunt as a way to get outside and spend time with their kids.

“I just saw it on Facebook so with my husband being gone, I figured it it would be an easy way to keep him busy and give him something to do,” Ashley Carter, a Spokane mom said.

Once the scavenger hunts began, the eggs didn't last long. In a matter of minutes, the lawns were egg-free.