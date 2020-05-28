SPOKANE, Wash. — The Numerica SkyRide in Riverfront Park will reopen on Friday with changes for visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee recently issued guidance for the operation of gondolas and chairlifts during Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Spokane County entered into Phase 2 last Friday.

Visitors to the SkyRide can expect a number of changes:

Only family units will board the same gondola and up to five people will be allowed

In-person sales will use credit cards only, and purchasing tickets online or via a QR code on site signs is encouraged

Guests are advised to follow the Spokane Regional Health District directive to wear a mask during visits to indoor public places

Distancing markers will be placed where lines form

Frequent sanitation of high-touch points, gondolas, and restrooms

Staff will wear gloves and masks, and sneeze guards will be in place at cashier stations

Hand sanitizer stations will be available

The SkyRide is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $9.75 for adults, $6.75 for youth ages 3 to 12, and free for ages 2 and under. Discounts are available for members of the military, people over the age of 55, college students and AAA members.

Other Riverfront Park attractions remain closed

The SkyRibbon Café remains closed right now.

Additional attractions at Riverfront are expected to reopen in Phase 3, including the Numerica Skate Ribbon and the Looff Carrousel. Future park programming like Riverfront Eats, Riverfront Moves fitness series and Monday Fun-Day are also expected to happen during Phase 3.

The park’s open space remains accessible for visitors.

