Riverfront Park bridge construction complete, set to open Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — After nearly two years of reconstruction on the north suspension pedestrian bridge in Riverfront Park, the bridge is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Spokane Dept. of Parks and Recreation.

Reconstruction of the bridge began in May 2021. New additions to the bridge include a new deck, a repair and replacement of corroded steel floor beams, a repair and replacement of lighting and electrical component, and safety upgrades to the bridge's railings.

The bridge renovation cost $2.9 million dollars and was funded through a package of grant and tax funds, according to Spokane Parks and Rec.

“This bridge is a key connector to the north bank and affords beautiful views of the spring runoff, and we are pleased to re-open it for the community this week,” Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones said in a statement. “The north and south suspension bridges in Riverfront were built for Expo ’74, and this important project restored the north bridge for continued use far into the future.”

The North Suspension bridge will re-open tomorrow (3/30) after being closed for nearly three years. In addition to the bridge, Snxw Meneɂ (formerly known as Canada Island) and pathways around Upper Falls condominiums will also re-open.

The south suspension bridge and snxʷ meneʔ island were temporarily closed to accommodate construction and will also reopen to the public on Wednesday.