SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park has been flourishing and the latest update brings a taste of culture to Spokane.

“Some of our great leaders of the Sister Cities Association have been working on this now for 14 years,” Mayor David Condon said.

Condon says the Connections Garden was pivotal in the overall vision of upgrading the park and it’s located on the grounds of the Japanese pavilion from Expo ‘74.

Standing at 11 foot tall is a replica lighthouse from the city of Nishinomiya. Just a few yards away is an Irish harp that bellows out some soothing tunes.

The new addition won’t be the last of upgrades. Still to come on the north bank of the park is a playground and basketball court that’ll open in a few years.

“We’ll also see some new activities in the pavilion through the fall and winter,” explained Riverfront Park Director John Moog. “Fall fest will be coming back this year so we’ll see possibly a maze happening someplace in the pavilion, we’ll also see some yoga and we’ll continue to do our free heritage tours here at the park as well.”

Moog says he expects all of the recent efforts to bring a renewed life through the park.

