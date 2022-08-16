Riverfront Eats canceled this Tuesday

The event will be back next week after the short projected heatwave passes on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the summer in full swing, many activities are here to help people get a fill of Spokane. But as the summer heats up, several activities are getting canceled. During last week's Pacific Northwest heatwave, a number of events in Spokane did not happen.

This week, as temperatures are expected to rise again this upcoming Monday and Tuesday, it will be no different.

This upcoming Tuesday’s Riverfront Eats at Riverfront Park has been canceled due to the high temperatures forecasted for the upcoming week. Riverfront Eats hopes that canceling this week’s event will keep their food truck workers and visitors safe.

❌ Riverfront Eats Canceled Tuesday 8/9 ❌

Due to expected high temperatures, the decision has been made to cancel Riverfront Eats this upcoming Tuesday 8/9 for the safety of our patrons and food truck workers. We'll see you next Tuesday, August 16! https://t.co/TiDI9BC8DC pic.twitter.com/6wQJJTKXQX — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) August 7, 2022

Riverfront Eats happens every Tuesday and gathers several trucks along the park for people to gather and eat from the selections available while enjoying live music.

For more details, visit their page here.

