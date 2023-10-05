x
Ritzville High School parents asked to pick up students following reported bomb threat

The threat was reportedly directed at Lind-Ritzville High School. The Ritzville campus is closed for the rest of Thursday.
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Parents of Lind-Ritzville High School (LRHS) students are being asked to pick up their children early following a reported bomb threat on Thursday.

According to the district, "a bomb threat for today directed at the high school" came in on Thursday. At the direction of police, all campus buildings are being evacuated and the Ritzville campus is being closed for the rest of the day.

Buses are loading up students starting at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, and parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible. End of the day middle school bus drop-off will be located at the bus garage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

