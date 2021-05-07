'Rigby Strong': Eastern Idaho community comes together to support Rigby victims

People in eastern Idaho have decorated around town, started GoFundMe and other donation accounts and more to support the victims and their families.

RIGBY, Idaho — Eastern Idaho is coming together to support the community of Rigby in what they're calling "Rigby Strong."

A sixth-grade girl allegedly shot and injured three people with handgun at Rigby Middle School Thursday. Two students and a custodian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement in Jefferson County arrested the student and are continuing the investigation on why and how the event happened.

Meanwhile, people in eastern Idaho have decorated fences, created posters to put around town, started GoFundMe and other donation accounts and more to support the victims and their families.

Several accounts have been verified by the GoFundMe Trust & Safety team:

Krista Gneiting, a math teacher at the middle school, is also receiving praise around the community for stopping the sixth-grade student. She disarmed the shooter and held her until law enforcement was able to detain her.

Gneiting also has a GoFundMe account created by community members, which has also been verified by the Trust & Safety team.

"My heart is touched by all the incredible outpouring of love I've received," said Gneiting in a Facebook post on Thursday. "Thank you. I don't want money, I just appreciate the incredible support of Rigby!!! I love my students so much! It is why I teach!! They make my heart happy every day!!!! All of the staff at Rigby did their part and kept our wonderful children safe! Thank you! I love you all and we will get through this together."

Other donation accounts have been created to help support the victims in Thursday's shooting.

"When I heard it was him, I immediately broke down again because it became so much more real," said Jessica Mondy, an eastern Idaho native. "It was somebody I know."

Mondy graduated from Rigby High School in 2014 and had several encounters with Jim Wilson, the custodian injured Thursday. She recalled when she was in band at school and would forget her instrument in the band room, Wilson would always unlock the door. Mondy said he was very kind.

When she heard about the tragedy at Rigby Middle School, she knew she had to do something to help.

“They have insurance and workman's compensation but that never covers 100% of everything," Mondy said. "There’s going to be just so much more things for him he’s going to have to overcome, mentally and physically from this situation, I just wanted to whatever I could to help."

Mondy started an account for Wilson through Idaho Central Credit Union and people are able to donate to it using Venmo. She has been in contact with Wilson's wife, Linda, and gave her the account details.

Mondy will also be donating 95% of her commission at Farmasi Cosmetics next week to Wilson. She said the proceeds she is keeping will only be for shipping, so customers do not have to pay for that.

It's not just Mondy who is using her platform to help, Amy Martin and her husband are raising funds through their business for the three victims and support the Rigby community.

Martin said Rigby holds a special place in her heart because it is one of the first locations they were able to open their business, Pick Me Up. The soda shack in Rigby will offer free drinks at their Rigby location until Saturday. They said it's the best way they can help people feel supported and relaxed during this time.

Pick Me Up is also accepting cash and check donations at five of their eastern Idaho locations. The funds they receive will go directly to the three victims of the shootings and the Martins will match donations up to $10,000.