SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner released the cause of death for Ricky Coffee, who was found dead in the Spokane River after going missing on May 11.

According to the medical examiner, Coffee died from drowning. They said contributing factors to his death were methamphetamine intoxication and dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart’s ability to pump blood is decreased. The manner of his death is undetermined.

Coffee’s body was found in the river near the Division Street Bridge on June 1.

Coffee was last heard from on Saturday, May 11, at about 9 p.m. and seen at the Walmart at 9212 N. Colton Street. His car was found abandoned near Spokane Community College on May 15.

Coffee's sister said he went missing after an argument with someone at the Colton St. Walmart about his sexuality.

Coffee's sister told KREM that he called his mother Freida after the argument, who told him to cool off before he started driving.

He told her to leave the door unlocked because he had groceries in his hands.

On July 10, Spokane police said they were looking for the man who may have spoke to Coffee in the parking lot of Walmart.

SPD said they were working to get a copy of the surveillance video to share with the public.

RELATED: Spokane police looking for man who spoke to Ricky Coffee before he went missing

RELATED: Body of missing man Ricky Coffee found in Spokane River

RELATED: Major Crimes Unit investigating after Spokane man missing for nearly a week