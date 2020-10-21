'Don't kill the messenger': Retired Spokane grocery clerk shares challenges with mask mandate

During Jerome Stark's last few months on the job, he experienced an increase in confrontations with customers.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Yoke's employee who confronted a customer who was not wearing a mask no longer works at the store, according to Yokes management.

A video of the incident shows a Yoke's employee confronting an unmasked shopper demanding that he leave the store. The shopper's phone was thrown on the floor. In the video, several others are also standing around and yelling at the man to leave.

In a statement from Yoke's, the employee did not handle the situation in a way that reflects its values and standards.

KREM asked Yoke's what changes its made at the store since the incident and requested an interview with the former employee. As of Tuesday evening, we have not heard back.

This is not the first, and likely not the last time, we'll hear about customers and employees going toe-to-toe about wearing masks.

Jerome Stark recently retired from working at Fred Meyer in Spokane Valley. He is also a member of a local union, UFCW Local 1439, representing grocery store and retail workers.

After 40 years in this industry, you'd think Stark has seen it all. during his last few months on the job, he experienced an increase in confrontations with customers.

"For a cashier or grocery stalker in the grocery industry, it's just a really, really stressful time," Stark said. "They're taking garbage from people that they shouldn't have to, and that just makes the job harder."

He told KREM it is Fred Meyer's policy for a manager to enforce the mask requirement, not employees.

Still, he said many employees face the brunt of it all when a customer disagrees.

"The wrath of having to wear a mask has been taken out on the wrong people," Stark said. "They're just following the rules. I guarantee you some of them don't like wearing a mask."

While he can understand the frustration people may have, he asks for patience.

"The biggest message I would like to get across is the masks, they're not only to protect me but it protects you," Stark said. "It's not taking away a freedom. You have choices to get groceries. Otherwise, we have a pickup service that's easily done you just sit in your car and they'll bring it to you and put it in."

President of UFCW Local 1439 shared this statement with KREM regarding masks and the challenges union member face enforcing the mandate: