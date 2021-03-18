Restaurants you can check out in The Great Dine Out

Some of the restaurants talk about the specials and what The Great Dine Out means for their business during the pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash — Over 160 restaurants in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area have signed up, according to a press release from The Inlander. Each restaurant will each feature three menu items like signature dishes, fan favorites, family feasts and more.

The event is designed to support local restaurants who have been hit especially hard during the coronavirus pandemic. It will run until March 27.

Customers will be able to choose between dining in or take-out depending on what they're comfortable with.

The event guide along with a list of menu items will be released in the March 11th edition of The Inlander.

Here on is a list of the participating restaurants recently featured on Up with KREM.

This restaurant is located in Airway Heights. They make South Asian cuisine. Their Chef and co-owner Mama Jeannie spoke about "welcoming people into the family" when they come to the restaurant for the first time.





Looking for a local chicken sandwich? This Coeur d'Alene restaurant has you covered. Their owner, Reannan Keene, the owner of Izzy's Comfort Kitchen about some special dishes you can devour.

This authentic European pub offers a fun place for family and friends. Their owners speak about some of their favorite menu items, including a fish and chips recipe that is never allowed to change.

A restaurant with multiple locations in Spokane, De Leon's Taco & Bar is offering special menu items that will allow you to eat all kinds of tacos.