Restaurant Week is coming back to the Inland Northwest: Here's where you can grab a meal

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inlander's Restaurant Week is right around the corner for the Inland Northwest. This event allows people to get discounted three-course meals in order to promote local cuisine.

This year, Restaurant Week will be from August 19 through 28.

There will be 54 restaurants that are participating in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. The meals will be priced at either $22 or $33.

The full list of new menus is being featured on Inlander's website Thursday and in the printed event guide.

Diners will be able to search restaurants by price, area, and type of food online.

For those interested in participating, all you have to do is show up to the restaurant and order from the Restaurant Week menu. However, it may be good to make reservations ahead of time.

There will be new restaurants participating this year including Baba, Bark, A Rescue Pub, Bosco Pasta & Panini, Flat Stick Pub, SmokeRidgeBBQ, South Perry Lantern, Tavolata, and Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen.

This Restaurant Week is especially important this year as it is helping restaurants make up for losses during the pandemic.