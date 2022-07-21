x
Rescue crews pull body from Latah Creek

The body was found near the Sunset Boulevard Bridge this afternoon.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight, rescue crews have pulled the body of at least one person from Latah Creek in Spokane.

The body was found near the Sunset Boulevard Bridge this afternoon. Police are currently investigating how that person ended up in the water.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

