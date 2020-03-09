Report: Man shot and killed in downtown Portland was raised in Spokane

The Oregonian reports that 39-year-old Aaron "Jay" Danielson, who was shot and killed following a pro-Trump rally, was from Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man shot and killed in downtown Portland following a rally in support of President Donald Trump was reportedly raised in Spokane.

The Oregonian reports that Aaron "Jay" Danielson, 39, "was raised in Spokane, Washington, and had lived in Portland for many years." He was never married and did not have children, according to the newspaper.

Authorities said Danielson's death was a homicide following the shooting on Saturday, Aug. 29. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and Portland police say it’s unknown if the incident was politically motivated.

KREM's Portland sister station, KGW, spoke with Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, who confirmed Danielson "was a good friend and supporter of Patriot Prayer." Patriot Prayer is a right-wing group based in Vancouver, Wash. Many of its members, including Gibson, have often come to Portland for various political rallies and protests.

The shooting followed a car rally in support of President Donald Trump earlier Saturday, KGW reported.

Hundreds of supporters donned pro-Trump regalia and American flags as they made their way into downtown Portland. Portland police said they tried to keep the group on Interstate 5 and away from the downtown core, but some individuals in the caravan made their way to city streets.

Multiple reporters on the ground said the car rally weaved its way through downtown Portland, with some individuals on truck beds pepper-spraying counter-protesters filling downtown streets.

The Oregonian reports that Danielson was shot at about 9 p.m. after most of the caravan had left downtown Portland. Witnesses described hearing "shouting between some men, seeing or feeling a stinging spray in the air and then the sound of two shots," according to the newspaper.

Several arrests were made that afternoon, but no other details have been released.

A YouTube video shot by The Oregonian Danielson's business partner, Luke Carillo, remembered him on Monday as a “a proud American and a proud Portlander.”

“Jay touched many lives. He was quick-witted and funny as could be,” said Carrillo, who ran a specialty moving company in Portland with Danielson.

Danielson and Carillo also lived together.

Carillo said Danielson “was not a racist," a "radical", or a "fascist." Instead, he called his friend a "freedom-loving American who died expressing his beliefs."

KREM has reached out to several of Danielson's friends and family members for statements.