WATCH LIVE: Sandy Hook victims' families discuss $73 million settlement with Remington Arms

Twenty students and six staff members were killed in the school on December 14, 2012.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The parents of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nine years ago have reached a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against Remington, the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators, according to a court filing.

Remington also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.

The families and a survivor of the shooting filed a liability claim against the gunmaker, saying the company should have never sold such dangerous weapons to the public. They said their focus was on preventing future mass shootings.

The civil court case focused on how the firearm used by the shooter – a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle – was marketed, alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games. In one of Remington’s ads, it features the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase: “Consider Your Man Card Reissued.”

"My beautiful butterfly, Dylan, is gone because Remington prioritized its profit over my son's safety. Marketing weapons of war directly to young people known to have a strong fascination with firearms is reckless and, as too many families know, deadly conduct," Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan was killed in the shooting, said in a statement. "Using marketing to convey that a person is more powerful or more masculine by using a particular type or brand of firearm is deeply irresponsible. My hope is that by facing and finally being penalized for the impact of their work, gun companies, along with the insurance and banking industries that enable them, will be forced to make their business practices safer than they have ever been."

This is the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable in a mass shooting in the United States.

Remington, one of the nation’s oldest gun makers founded in 1816, filed for bankruptcy for a second time in 2020 and its assets were later sold off to several companies. The manufacturer was weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the school shooting.

“Today is not about honoring our son Benjamin. Today is about how and why Ben died. It is about what is right and what is wrong," Francine Wheeler, whose son Ben was killed in the shooting, said in a statement. "Our legal system has given us some justice today, but David and I will never have true justice. True justice would be our fifteen-year-old healthy and here with us. But Benny will never be 15. He will be 6 forever because he is gone forever. Today is about what is right and what is wrong."

Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old gunman in the Sandy Hook shooting, used the rifle made by Remington and legally owned by his mother to kill the children and educators on Dec. 14, 2012, after having killed his mother at their Newtown home. He then used a handgun to kill himself as police arrived.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

