When it comes to Andrew Vathis, there's a pretty simple rule of thumb. If you live or work on the South Hill, you probably knew him.

Vathis, a courtesy clerk at the Albertson's on 57th AVE, and a key player on the Ben & Jerry's Coneheads team at Hoopfest, was struck and killed by a car while walking home.



"The whole community knew who he was," said Albertson's customer Marriane Wilder. "Everybody knew him, waved to him.

"Oh he was an icon up here. Everybody knew him," said Rick Chase, a close friend of Andrew's. The two originally met when Chase, too, worked at Albertson's 26 years ago.

Andrew was known for his big smile, his astounding friendliness, and a seemingly impossible amount of positivity.

His customers at Albertson's loved him.

"He was always riding his bicycle. Always happy, smiling," said Wilder.

His Hoopfest team loved him.

"He looked forward to... Hoopfest, and for the Ben & Jerry's Coneheads from the minute he finished all the way through the next year and the minute he started," said Chase.

Employees at local bars and restaurants loved him.

"Happy. He was always happy," said Katy Noah, who works at Morty's Tap & Grille, as well as Poole's Public House, both on the South Hill. "He was always positive, and always wanting to do something."

The firefighters at Station 81 loved him.

"So friendly. Never in a bad mood. Great work ethic," said Captain Todd Wood of Spokane Fire District 8.

Nearly everyone in the community has at least one Andrew story.

"He would stop by and bring us stuffed animals to give to the kids," said Wood.

"Any time he found a Coca-Cola with Katy on it, he would bring it to one of my jobs," said Noah.

Andrew had special needs. Wilder has an adult daughter of her own with special needs. For Wilder, Andrew was an enormous inspiration.

"You have an adult with disabilities. You can get a job. You can work. The community embraces you. And I really felt great about that," said Wilder.

And she isn't alone. Andrew inspired pretty much everybody.

"He was so loving that everybody else wanted to be the same way towards him, too," said Noah.

"I use him as an example to my kids on how to live life," said Wood.

"He just brought out parts of me that I never even knew I had in me," said Chase.

And that meant that the news Andrew died in a tragic accident Friday night was a huge blow to the whole neighborhood.

"The unit that responded personally knew Andrew," said Capt. Wood about the firefighters who were called to the scene of the accident. "It was devastating for everybody here in the fire service."

"It was like a kick in the stomach," said Noah. "I think as time goes on, it's not going to be one of those that gets easier."

"People are in shock," said Wilder. "There's a quiet. There's a quiet in Albertson's, there was a quiet at Morty's."

"He can't be replaced," said Chase. "There's not going to be, ever, another Andrew."

His impact is reflected in the memorial created for him near his apartment, the hundreds of Facebook comments with personal memories of Andrew, and the thousands of dollars already raised to help his mother pay for his funeral.

"I could only dream that I would be able to touch as many lives and impact as many lives as Andrew did," said Kari Conner, another close friend of Andrew, and owner of the Ben & Jerry's location that sponsored his Hoopfest team.

"The community is really stepping up," said Chase.

Conner also says that Andrew was an organ donor, and that his donations have already helped four people. Even after all the lives he touched while he was with us, Andrew wasn't quite done yet.