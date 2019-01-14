SPOKANE, Wash. — An online religion news organization is turning a Spokane church into an Interfaith Community Center in May.

Origin Church, located at 5115 S. Freya, gifted the three-acre property to Spokane Faith and Values because of the “interfaith dialogue the website has established between Christians and non-Christians in the community,” according to Rev. Scott Kinder-Pyle.

The church has also donated money for operational costs to help get the Interfaith Center on its feet.

Throughout the next few months, the church will finalize closing and lawyers will work on contracts for both parties.

Spokane FāVS director Tracy Simmons said the space will be used for retreats, classes, weddings, worship services, Coffee Talks and other events.

“Over the years Spokane FāVS has created a community, and in return we’ve been given a community center,” she added.

Simmons has specialized in religion reporting for 13 years and teaches journalism classes at Gonzaga University, along with serving as executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com.

Spokane FāVS covers local religion news and commentary in Spokane, along with hosting Coffee Talks on the first Saturday of every month where community members discuss issues of faith and ethics.

