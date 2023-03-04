'Uncivilized attacks': Human rights groups denounce attacks toward North Idaho College students

College officials indicated Friday that the administration is taking steps to ensure the safety of those who attend board meetings.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Regional human rights groups sent a joint letter this week to North Idaho College trustees and Interim President Greg South condemning harassment of college students at recent public meetings.

The letter was signed by leaders of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, as well as the human rights task forces of Bonner, Boundary and Spokane counties.

“We are deeply troubled by the unruly and uncivilized attacks on the students using profanities to degrade, harass and intimidate,” the groups said.

College officials indicated Friday that the administration is taking steps to ensure the safety of those who attend board meetings.

“Prior to each recent board meeting, college leadership has met with safety officers and our school resource officer who is our liaison to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department to develop and walk through a specific security plan for each board meeting,” said Laura Rumpler, NIC’s chief communications officer. “We’ve refined our processes to work to better prevent and expedite a response to any physical and verbal outbursts.”

The board has not yet addressed harassment of students, though Rumpler said South intends to work with trustees to determine a course of action.

To read more of the story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

