Pullman High School 'investigating' after football game cut short due to alleged use of racial slurs

Thursday's game ended with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter after a Pullman HS student allegedly used racial slurs against North Central players.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULLMAN, Wash — With nine minutes and 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Pullman High School (PHS) and North Central High School (NCHS) were ready to finish Thursday night's game strong.

With nine minutes and 24 seconds left, however, referees ended the game.

PHS's athletic department decided to end the game after North Central players told referees that Pullman players were using racial slurs against them. Those allegations haven't been confirmed by officials, coaches or school administrators, but the school is investigating.

Referees shut down the game with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter citing "unsportsmanlike conduct." Spokane Public Schools (SPS) said the game was suspended due to discriminatory language directed toward the North Central team from Pullman players. SPS said the matter is being investigated.

KREM 2 spoke to a North Central student whose boyfriend is on the team. She claims Pullman players used racial slurs against a Black student and a Hispanic student.

Pullman High School's athletic department called the allegations serious and issued the following statement:

An investigation at both schools is ongoing to seek out any truth to the allegations. Pullman High School does not tolerate discriminatory or harassing language or behavior. Officials applied the WIAA Discriminatory Behavior Contest Interruption Procedures to the best of their knowledge.



KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.