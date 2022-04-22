Red Cross hosting free fire alarm installation in May

Yoke's Fresh Market will host installation events at three locations across Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Home Fire Campaign (HFC) will host a three-week Sound the Alarm initiative starting May 1 to install smoke alarms in homes across the area, according to an email from the Greater Inland Northwest Chapter of American Red Cross.

HFC is a year-round, nationwide program launched in 2014 that aims to save lives from home fires with the installation of free smoke alarms.

They do so by hosting smoke alarm installation events in partnership with local fire departments. This year installation events will be held in Spokane on May 7, and in Airway Heights on May 21, with the goal of installing around 400 alarms total.

Separate from these installation events, Yoke’s Fresh Market is partnering with the Red Cross on April 23 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a team of Red Cross volunteers at three Yoke’s locations across Spokane in Airway Heights, North Foothills, and Sprague, to help sign people up for smoke alarm installs and provide home fire safety information.

Local fire departments will also be at the stores to help facilitate.

Since its beginning in 2014, the HFC and its partners have installed more than 2.3 million alarms across the country.

This year, according to the Red Cross, their nation-wide goal is to install 50,000 alarms during the three-week initiative period of May 1-22.