SPOKANE, Wash. — The obituary for a South Hill man who was killed while crossing a street on Friday night reveals just how beloved he was by those who knew him.

Andrew Vathis, 51, was struck by an SUV while walking home after work on Friday.

Vathis was a courtesy clerk at the Albertson's on 57th Avenue, and a key player on the Ben & Jerry's Coneheads team at Hoopfest.

On Monday, Ability Employment Services in Spokane released a heartfelt obituary for Vathis:

Andrew Vathis (age 51) was born on July 2, 1967 in Athens, Greece to Erika and William Vathis. Andrew was struck by a vehicle while walking home after work on Friday night 1/25/19 and did not survive his injuries.

Andrew worked almost 30 years at Albertsons on the South hill in as a courtesy clerk. He is a South Hill icon and a graduate of Ferris High School. Andrew epitomized the value and impact that work can have on individuals with disabilities and the workplace cultures of the businesses where they perform their craft.

Because of his employment, Andrew was able move out of his mom's home and live a life mostly independent in his own apartment, a great achievement. Andrew has touched many lives over the years, from his Hoopfest, Bloomsday and Special Olympics participation, his frequent visits to all the South hill businesses on his tricycle (that friend Chris repaired and rebuilt a few years ago), to his regular visits to Morty's to have a cold one (ice water) after his evening shifts.

Andrew was a kind soul who always thought of others before himself, his selfless acts were evident by all his volunteer work with local charities. He could often be seen at garage sales in the summer months purchasing items for those in need or to donate to Toys for Tots.

Andrew was a rabid sports fan and flew the 12 flag from his tricycle often. He enjoyed attending sporting events and supported all the local teams. When you exited his check stand you were in for a good chatting up about the latest events or how the Seahawks performed in their most recent game. You were also treated to exceptional service as he offloaded groceries into vehicles.

Above all Andrew was a shining spirit that has enriched all the lives he has touched. He will be missed by all his past and current coworkers at Albertsons especially his buddy Willie. Andrew was preceded in death by his Father William. He is survived by his Mother Erika and Brothers Michael and Peter.

There will be a celebration of Andrew’s life on Saturday February 2nd at 11 am in the Ferris Auditorium. All the community is welcome. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Andrew’s family with expenses.