Rathdrum home explodes after gas leak, one person suffers minor burns

Two people along with an Avista representative were inside the house when it exploded.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A house exploded in Rathdrum, Idaho, following a gas leak on Thursday afternoon.

Northern Lakes Fire Marshall Tyler Drechsel said a home in Rathdrum on Christine Street exploded following a gas leak at about 1 p.m. About an hour-and-a-half before the house exploded, a contractor working in the front yard of the home struck a gas line. Avista and the fire department were called to the scene.

Shortly after Avista stopped the gas leak, the home exploded, Dreschel said. Two people living in the home were inside along with an Avista representative when the house exploded, he said. One person received minor burns in the explosion. No other injuries were reported.

The home was declared a complete loss, Drechsel said. People living in the area told KREM 2 the entire street was evacuated.