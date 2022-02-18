Rathdrum ranked in top ten of safest Idaho cities as mayor announces plans for more development

A new roundabout and a widened highway are among the plans for new infrastructure in the Idaho city.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — The goal of becoming "a self-sustaining city" is realistic, Mayor Vic Holmes declared at the State of the Community address Thursday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Also speaking to the Rathdrum Chamber of Commerce crowd of over 100 people were Lakeland Joint School District Superintendent Dr. Becky Meyer and Idaho Transportation Department Engineering Manager Marvin Fenn.

Rathdrum has ranked in the top 10 lists of safest Idaho cities for several years in a row, and this year is no exception, Holmes said.

“This year we are the very safest city in Idaho,” he said.

Rathdrum has several road construction projects in process. New street lights are planned on Meyer Road and Highway 53. Because of a supply shortage, the light poles are expected to arrive for installation in April, Holmes said.

A roundabout is planned for the Boekel Road and Meyer Road intersection. Highway 53 will be widened to three lanes. The Lancaster and Meyer Road intersection will become a four-way stop, as it is one of the city’s most dangerous junctures, Holmes said.

“I kept hearing, 'Oh god, ITD is doing this just to cram more people into Rathdrum,'" he said. "The truth is I’ve been begging for 15 years. I finally got to be chair of the Kootenai Metropolitan Planning Organization. Our study that year was Highway 41. It’s not a bad thing — it’s going to be a fabulous thing.”

City officials are working hard to “create a self-sustaining city,” Holmes said.

“Anything I need I should be able to buy in town,” Holmes said. “I think that’s an ideal situation for a city.”

Rathdrum has just completed its five-year comprehensive plan. The city increased staffing which now includes a full-time, in-house attorney.

Kootenai Electric Co-Op is relocating its headquarters from Hayden to Rathdrum. A grand opening is planned for March 31, Holmes said.

Two "major" companies are looking at building facilities in Rathdrum, and one has already purchased land, the mayor said, though he isn’t at liberty to release further details yet.

“The state of the city is financially stable, growing and vibrant,” Holmes said. “We are basically debt free, which is a good thing for a city to say.”

Lakeland Joint School District is performing at an extremely high level, said Superintendent Meyer.

“I can tell you now, we’re meeting your goals, these goals for you and our community,” she said. “Every single student matters.”

As of last Friday, the district had 4,692 students enrolled and employed 670 staff members and teachers as well as 150 substitute teachers, Meyer said.

“Lakeland is known for its academic rigor. It’s just the best in the state,” Meyer said. “And a safe, supportive environment. And we are fiscally conservative.”

During the height of the COVID pandemic, the district was the only one in North Idaho to maintain in-person learning, five days a week, for the entire school year, Meyer said.

“It’s what’s best for students,” she added.

The district’s schools have been recognized for excellence many times over, Meyer said. Garwood Elementary was designated a “Blue Ribbon” school by the U.S. Department of Education. Betty Kiefer Elementary is the first school in Idaho to be recognized as a School of Character.

Heather Hamilton, counselor for Athol Elementary School, was named Counselor of the Year. She's the third Lakeland district counselor to be chosen for the honor since Meyer took over as superintendent six years ago.

Eighty-five percent of the district’s students participate in extracurricular activities, Meyer said.

“That keeps kids out of trouble and involved, and helps their self-efficacy,” Meyer said. “They feel connected to a bigger picture.”

Creating a safe and secure learning environment is one of the district's highest priorities, Meyer said. They are the first and only district in Idaho to have an armed guard program.

The district has also partnered with Heritage Health to create a mental health and well-being support system for students and families, offering opportunities to regularly meet with a therapist.

“We are the first district to have all of our schools involved in that,” Meyer said.

The Lakeland district's most recent graduation rate was 93.1%, far surpassing the state average of 82%, Meyer said.

The district circulated a parent feedback survey, and 55% of survey respondents said the district feature they're the most pleased with is the teachers and staff.

“They truly care about children deeply in our district,” Meyer said. “It really does set us apart.”

Marvin Fenn, with the Idaho Transportation Department, discussed the many projects going on around the community. With a focus on maintaining transparency with the public, all new projects can be viewed at ITDprojects.org.

“The focus right now is Post Falls to Coeur d’Alene,” Fenn said. “Data-wise that’s where the most traffic and congestion is.”

The transportation department's biggest challenges continue to be rapid growth, aging infrastructure and managing high traffic.

The Transportation and Congestion Mitigation fund and Leading Idaho bill recently passed and was signed by Gov. Brad Little. It made available about $80 million for ITD to improve transportation across Kootenai County, Fenn said.